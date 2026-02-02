Allison Hooker to meet with Turkish Foreign Ministry rep at US State Department
Other countries
- 02 February, 2026
- 11:19
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will meet with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gumrukcu at the State Department, Report informs.
The meeting will begin on Monday at 1:45 PM local time (GMT-5).
Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will also participate in the meeting.
Latest News
15:31
US envoy Witkoff to visit IsraelOther countries
15:25
Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:09
Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA saysRegion
15:03
OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in KyivOther countries
14:48
Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to MoscowRegion
14:30
LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight seasonTeam sports
14:18
CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 yearsFinance
14:02
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with JordanMilli Majlis
13:52