    Allison Hooker to meet with Turkish Foreign Ministry rep at US State Department

    Other countries
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 11:19
    Allison Hooker to meet with Turkish Foreign Ministry rep at US State Department

    US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will meet with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gumrukcu at the State Department, Report informs.

    The meeting will begin on Monday at 1:45 PM local time (GMT-5).

    Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will also participate in the meeting.

    ABŞ Dövlət Departamentində Türkiyə XİN-in nümayəndəsi ilə görüş keçiriləcək
    В Госдепе США состоится встреча Эллисон Хукер с представителем МИД Турции

