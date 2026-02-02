Over 2B transactions conducted through Digital Bridge system in Azerbaijan

The number of transactions processed through the Digital Bridge digital data exchange system has exceeded 2 billion, Farid Osmanov, chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at a press conference on the agency's performance in 2025, Report informs.

He noted that more than 1 billion transactions were processed in 2025. During the reporting period, 10 new organizations and 27 information systems were integrated into the Digital Bridge, enabling the connection of over 500 electronic services.

Osmanov also noted the start of the integration of businesses into the digital document management system. As a result, 17 universities and educational institutions, as well as 16 businesses, have been connected, enabling the complete transition of correspondence with government agencies to a paperless format. In total, more than 1,300 organizations have been integrated into the system, resulting in savings of over 31 million sheets of paper and approximately 5,700 trees.