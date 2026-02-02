Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Erdogan to mull Iran-US escalation with gov't members

    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 09:57
    Erdogan to mull Iran-US escalation with gov't members

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to chair a government meeting, Report informs referring to Haber Global.

    The meeting will discuss ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and Ukraine. Furthermore, given recent events in Syria, the security of Türkiye's borders will be discussed.

    The current state of the Turkish economy will also be discussed.

    Ərdoğan nazirlərlə İran-ABŞ gərginliyini müzakirə edəcək
    Эрдоган обсудит с членами правительства эскалацию между Ираном и США

