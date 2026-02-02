Erdogan to mull Iran-US escalation with gov't members
- 02 February, 2026
- 09:57
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to chair a government meeting, Report informs referring to Haber Global.
The meeting will discuss ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and Ukraine. Furthermore, given recent events in Syria, the security of Türkiye's borders will be discussed.
The current state of the Turkish economy will also be discussed.
