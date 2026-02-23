German Chancellor Merz due in China
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will pay an official visit to China from February 25 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, Report informs via Xinhua.
