    German Chancellor Merz due in China

    Other countries
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 15:33
    German Chancellor Merz due in China

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will pay an official visit to China from February 25 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Friedrich Merz China
    Almaniya Kansleri Çinə səfər edəcək
    Канцлер Германии на днях отправится в Китай

