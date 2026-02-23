Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan exempts rare car imports from taxes

    Business
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 15:02
    Azerbaijan exempts rare car imports from taxes

    Azerbaijan has exempted the import of rare vehicles from value-added tax (VAT), excise tax and customs duties, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed into law amendments adopted by the Milli Majlis on February 13 to the Tax Code, as well as to the laws "On Banks" and "On Customs Tariffs."

    Under previous regulations, vehicles were considered rare (vintage) if their engine, body and chassis were in original condition or restored to original condition and more than 40 years had passed since their production date.

    Under the updated legislation, the exemption from VAT, excise tax and customs duties will apply to rare vehicles imported under the following conditions:

    • The import must be carried out on the basis of a confirming document issued by the relevant state authority;

    • The number of rare vehicles imported by one person must not exceed one per calendar year (and no more than 10 units nationwide per year).

    The exemption is expected to reduce costs for importers of rare vehicles.

    Azerbaijan cars VAT law Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycana raritet avtonəqliyyat vasitələrinin idxalı vergidən azad edilib
    Импорт раритетных автомобилей в Азербайджан освобожден от налога

    Latest News

    15:14

    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Azerbaijan exempts rare car imports from taxes

    Business
    15:01

    Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US

    Region
    14:44

    Azerbaijan exempts art and antiques imports from VAT

    Business
    14:39
    Photo

    Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    President approves amendments to e-commerce legislation

    Finance
    14:29

    Wind power generation in Azerbaijan surges almost 22-fold

    Energy
    14:26

    17th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran state commission underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:23

    Kaja Kallas: EU FMs unlikely to agree on 20th sanctions package against Russia today

    Other countries
    All News Feed