Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US

    Region
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 15:01
    Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Air Astana CEO Peter Foster discussed prospects for establishing direct air connections between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    Report notes via Akorda that the parties also addressed broader issues related to the development of the aviation sector.

    "Special attention during the meeting was given to the opening of direct flights between Kazakhstan and the US, as well as the acquisition of long-haul aircraft necessary for such routes," the statement said.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev emphasized the importance of further enhancing the competitiveness of the aviation sector and expanding the country"s international route network.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Peter Foster direct flights Air Astana United States Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstan ABŞ ilə birbaşa aviareyslər həyata keçirməyi planlaşdırır
    Казахстан планирует запуск прямого авиасообщения с США

    Latest News

    15:14

    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Azerbaijan exempts rare car imports from taxes

    Business
    15:01

    Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US

    Region
    14:44

    Azerbaijan exempts art and antiques imports from VAT

    Business
    14:39
    Photo

    Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    President approves amendments to e-commerce legislation

    Finance
    14:29

    Wind power generation in Azerbaijan surges almost 22-fold

    Energy
    14:26

    17th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran state commission underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:23

    Kaja Kallas: EU FMs unlikely to agree on 20th sanctions package against Russia today

    Other countries
    All News Feed