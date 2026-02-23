Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US
23 February, 2026
- 15:01
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Air Astana CEO Peter Foster discussed prospects for establishing direct air connections between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Report notes via Akorda that the parties also addressed broader issues related to the development of the aviation sector.
"Special attention during the meeting was given to the opening of direct flights between Kazakhstan and the US, as well as the acquisition of long-haul aircraft necessary for such routes," the statement said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev emphasized the importance of further enhancing the competitiveness of the aviation sector and expanding the country"s international route network.
