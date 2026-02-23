Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from Azerbaijan

Kyiv officials have received the latest shipment of energy equipment from Azerbaijan under humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to Report, the delivery ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev; Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Oleksandr Mishchenko; Deputy Energy Ministers, Mykola Kolisnyk and Valentina Moskalenko; and Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kopach.

The shipment, valued at $1 million, includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and nearly 27,000 meters of cables and wiring. In total, Azerbaijan's humanitarian, reconstruction, and recovery assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $45 million.

Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kopach expressed Ukraine's gratitude, saying the equipment is crucial for strengthening the resilience of damaged healthcare systems. He noted that the equipment has already been distributed among healthcare facilities and will enhance their energy supply. Kolach added that the aid ensures the operation of critical equipment and uninterrupted medical services. He also thanked the President, government, and people of Azerbaijan for their support.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk highlighted the challenges of the fourth year of active military operations, when attacks increasingly target social facilities and energy infrastructure vital for essential services. He emphasized that international aid provides a systematic tool to quickly recover, respond, and resist these challenges. Kolesnik praised Azerbaijan for its continued support, noting that the equipment is going directly to critical healthcare facilities.