A vibrant and eventful celebration - Cultures' Day - was held in Rabat, Morocco, organized at Rabat American School, Report informs.

The event brought together representatives of 21 countries and became a vivid symbol of unity through the diversity of cultures, traditions, and national heritage.

Azerbaijan participated in this international event, representing its rich culture and hospitable traditions for the fourth year in a row. The country's national booth once again attracted great interest from visitors, who acquainted themselves with genuine attention to the history, customs, and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

Guests were offered traditional Azerbaijani dishes - dovga, kutabs, pakhlava, as well as tea with lemon, which has long become a symbol of hospitality. National clothing attracted particular interest, allowing visitors to get a closer look at the aesthetics and distinctive character of Azerbaijani culture.

Dance elements also became an integral part of Azerbaijan's participation. Visitors were invited to discover national music and try the basic movements of Azerbaijani dances. This created a lively, joyful, and truly unifying atmosphere that attracted the attention of guests of all ages.

The event took place in a warm, friendly atmosphere and highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and mutual respect among nations. Cultures' Day at Rabat American School once again confirmed that cultural diversity is a source of mutual enrichment, inspiration, and the strengthening of international dialogue and friendship.