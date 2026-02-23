Azerbaijan designates competent authorities under UN Convention against Cybercrime

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, along with the relevant declarations and reservations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The document assigns the functions of receiving and executing requests for mutual legal assistance on cybercrime, forwarding them to competent authorities, assisting member states in developing and implementing measures to prevent cybercrime, and operating a 24/7 contact center. The Ministry of Justice will be responsible for forwarding and receiving requests for extradition or temporary arrest.

Azerbaijan actively participated in the preparation of the final draft of the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024. This is the first document that forms a unified, legally binding international framework for the fight against cybercrime at the global level.

Ratification of the convention will strengthen the work of security and law enforcement agencies. The document regulates international procedures for handling electronic evidence and improves the effectiveness of transnational investigations. Mechanisms for urgent international cooperation will enable a rapid response to cybercrime.