US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has congratulated Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Baku stage of the World Cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, according to Report.

"Over the weekend, Chargé d"affaires Amy Carlon witnessed some of the world"s most impressive young gymnasts in action at the Trampoline & Tumbling Gymnastics World Cup event here in Baku. On behalf of the Embassy, we congratulate all the participants, including the six medalists from Azerbaijan and the three medalists from Team USA!" the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy specifically highlighted the men"s individual tumbling competition, where the entire podium was occupied by athletes from Azerbaijan and the United States.