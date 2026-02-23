Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 15:14
    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

    The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has congratulated Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Baku stage of the World Cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, according to Report.

    "Over the weekend, Chargé d"affaires Amy Carlon witnessed some of the world"s most impressive young gymnasts in action at the Trampoline & Tumbling Gymnastics World Cup event here in Baku. On behalf of the Embassy, we congratulate all the participants, including the six medalists from Azerbaijan and the three medalists from Team USA!" the embassy said in a post on X.

    The embassy specifically highlighted the men"s individual tumbling competition, where the entire podium was occupied by athletes from Azerbaijan and the United States.

    United States Azerbaijan Amy Carlon trampoline gymnastics tumbling
    Emi Karlon Bakıdakı Dünya Kubokunu izləyib
    Посольство США поздравило азербайджанских призеров этапа Кубка мира в Баку

    Latest News

    15:14

    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Azerbaijan exempts rare car imports from taxes

    Business
    15:01

    Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US

    Region
    14:44

    Azerbaijan exempts art and antiques imports from VAT

    Business
    14:39
    Photo

    Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    President approves amendments to e-commerce legislation

    Finance
    14:29

    Wind power generation in Azerbaijan surges almost 22-fold

    Energy
    14:26

    17th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran state commission underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:23

    Kaja Kallas: EU FMs unlikely to agree on 20th sanctions package against Russia today

    Other countries
    All News Feed