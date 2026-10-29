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    Azerbaijan, Russia agree to step up cooperation between Prosecutor's Offices

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:35
    Azerbaijan, Russia agree to step up cooperation between Prosecutor's Offices

    Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed to intensify cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a joint briefing with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Gutsan.

    "Good relations have been established between our prosecution services. The rule of law has been upheld. Today, we agreed to make even greater efforts for the benefit of our peoples, societies and states," Aliyev said.

    Kamran Aliyev Alexander Gutsan Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan və Rusiya prokurorluqların əməkdaşlığını aktivləşdirmək barədə razılığa gəlib
    Азербайджан и Россия договорились активизировать сотрудничество прокуратур
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