Azerbaijan Tourism Board, PATA sign cooperation agreement
Tourism
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:21
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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) have signed a memorandum of understanding.
According to Report, the signing ceremony took place in Baku as part of the PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026.
The document was signed by Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, and Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of PATA.
The agreement aims to raise awareness of Azerbaijan across the Asia-Pacific region and promote the country"s tourism potential, strengthen ties with representatives of tourism markets in the region, develop cooperation with media representatives, and enhance the exchange of expertise and information among stakeholders in the tourism sector.
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