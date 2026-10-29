PATA: Azerbaijan is a hidden gem with huge potential in Asian market

Azerbaijan made the right decision by turning to the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) for cooperation, PATA Chairman Henry Oh said at the PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026.

According to Report, he said PATA, which has an extensive network of buyers, had selected and invited 50 leading tour operators from across Asia to Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is a hidden gem with huge potential in the Asian market. We are already seeing a growing number of visitors from South Korea, Japan, China, Singapore and Indonesia. I personally shared a flight with a group of South Korean tourists, and yesterday I met travellers from China in Gobustan. This shows that tourism is developing in Azerbaijan, where the sector is receiving considerable attention," he said.

Henry Oh believes Baku's decision to cooperate with PATA will take the promotion of Azerbaijan's tourism potential to an entirely new level.

"Azerbaijan is keen to promote its tourism potential and welcome more visitors from Asia. That is why the country is investing so much effort and resources in bringing buyers from Asia here. Azerbaijan made the right choice by turning to PATA," he stressed.