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    Azerkosmos posts over 48% increase in export revenue

    ICT
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:16
    Azerkosmos posts over 48% increase in export revenue

    Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azerkosmos) exported $19.6 million worth of satellite telecommunications services in January–September this year.

    According to Report, the figure was cited in the October edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    The document shows that export revenue increased by approximately 48.5% compared with the same period in 2025.

    Azercosmos Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication export revenues
    "Azərkosmos"un ixrac gəlirləri 48 %-dən çox artıb
    Экспортные доходы "Азеркосмос" выросли более чем на 48%
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