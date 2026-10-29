Azerkosmos posts over 48% increase in export revenue
ICT
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:16
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Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azerkosmos) exported $19.6 million worth of satellite telecommunications services in January–September this year.
According to Report, the figure was cited in the October edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
The document shows that export revenue increased by approximately 48.5% compared with the same period in 2025.
"Azərkosmos"un ixrac gəlirləri 48 %-dən çox artıb
Экспортные доходы "Азеркосмос" выросли более чем на 48%
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