Excluding required reserves, the Azerbaijani banking sector's structural liquidity surplus (the difference between the Central Bank's liabilities to banks and its claims on the banking system) reached 6.2 billion manats by the end of September 2026, up by 2.2 times compared with December 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

"On this backdrop, benchmark rates in the unsecured money market tended to decline slightly. The average daily AZIR rate stood at 6.31% in August 2026, 5.93% in September and 5.99% over the past period of October. Monetary policy tools are implemented taking into account financial market developments and banking system liquidity. The Central Bank primarily uses seven-day deposit operations to manage liquidity, which accounted for 66.4% of the sterilization portfolio under open market operations as of end-September," the bank said.