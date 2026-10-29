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    Fuad Naghiyev: Asia-Pacific among fastest-growing tourism regions

    Tourism
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:10
    Fuad Naghiyev: Asia-Pacific among fastest-growing tourism regions

    The Asia-Pacific region is one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing tourism markets, Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, said at the PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026.

    According to Report, he said strengthening cooperation with countries in the region would create more opportunities for tourism development, facilitate the exchange of expertise and deliver long-term mutual benefits.

    "In this regard, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) plays an important role in building closer ties with the region. Our partnership with PATA is reflected in our active participation in its major events," Naghiyev said.

    He noted that Azerbaijani delegations had attended PATA's annual summits in Macau, Istanbul and South Korea in recent years.

    "At PATA Travel Mart exhibitions in Bangkok and Kuching, we showcased Azerbaijan"s tourism potential at a joint national stand alongside representatives of our domestic tourism industry," he said.

    Fuad Naghiyev State Tourism Agency Asia-Pacific region
    Fuad Nağıyev: "Sakit Okean-Asiya turizmdə ən dinamik inkişaf edən regionlardandır"
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