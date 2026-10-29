Nearly 200 visitors from more than 70 countries will attend the international summit organized by ASAN Service and the United Nations, which will take place in Baku on November 5-6, Mammadali Khudaverdiyev, Head of the International Relations Department at the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing, Report informs.

The official highlighted that the summit will be attended by the UN Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academic circles.

"The summit will be organized as part of the implementation of the Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It will focus on key topics, including reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in public administration innovation, the transformation of the public sector, and the application of multidimensional approaches to the innovative and integrated delivery of public services. Participants will also learn about the ASAN Service model and discuss important areas such as South-South, North-South, and triangular cooperation in this field," Khudaverdiyev said.

He added that the purpose of the Contribution Agreement is to promote the ASAN Service experience across four continents through the United Nations and organize international events in this area.

"In particular, the main objectives include organizing various training programs for civil servants from the least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), and small island developing states (SIDS) that are members of the United Nations. These programs will cover advanced governance, public service delivery, and the implementation of the ASAN Service model. During the previous period, as part of the project, the United Nations organized international events to promote the ASAN Service experience globally at its headquarters in New York, at the headquarters of the African Union for countries across the African continent, and in the Dominican Republic for countries in the Caribbean region," the official noted.