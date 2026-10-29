Kamran Aliyev presents Russian prosecutor general with anniversary medal
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:32
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Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has awarded his Russian counterpart, Alexander Gutsan, an anniversary medal marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor's Office.
According to Report, the award ceremony took place following a bilateral meeting between the prosecutors general of Azerbaijan and Russia in Baku.
Gutsan was presented with the anniversary medal commemorating the centenary of Azerbaijan' Prosecutor's Office.
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