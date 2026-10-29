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    Kamran Aliyev presents Russian prosecutor general with anniversary medal

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:32
    Kamran Aliyev presents Russian prosecutor general with anniversary medal

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has awarded his Russian counterpart, Alexander Gutsan, an anniversary medal marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor's Office.

    According to Report, the award ceremony took place following a bilateral meeting between the prosecutors general of Azerbaijan and Russia in Baku.

    Gutsan was presented with the anniversary medal commemorating the centenary of Azerbaijan' Prosecutor's Office.

    Kamran Aliyev Alexander Gutsan medal
    Photo
    Kamran Əliyev Rusiyanın baş prokurorunu yubiley medalı ilə təltif edib
    Photo
    Кямран Алиев наградил генпрокурора России юбилейной медалью
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