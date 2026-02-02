Death toll from Philippines ferry disaster rises to 43

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Three more cadavers were recovered in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan (Philippines) on Monday, increasing the death toll from the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 to 43, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said, Report informs via GMA News.

    "The rigid-hulled inflatable boat of BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) turned over one cadaver to BRP Capones (MRRV-4404) at around 10:05 AM (GMT+8)," the PCG said in a statement.

    "At approximately 10:28 AM, the 44-meter vessel received a report regarding the sighting of two additional cadavers on Mataja Island, Basilan," it added.

    The number of survivors from the sunken ship remains at 316, according to the PCG.

    In coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), BRP Capones proceeded to Mataja Island to recover the bodies for identification and proper disposition.

    M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 on January 25 departed from Port of Zamboanga City for Jolo, Sulu but it submerged in Basilan waters on January 26.

    The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has grounded the entire fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines as authorities conduct a maritime safety and inspection audit.

    Filippində qəza nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 43-ə çatıb
    Число погибших из-за крушения парома на Филиппинах возросло до 43

