Tree-planting event held in Baku in memory of Khojaly victims

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources organized a tree-planting event in the Baku settlement of Mushfigabad to mark the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

According to Report, citing the ministry, the event was attended by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov, ministry staff, and eco-volunteers.

During the event, Eldar pines and olive trees were planted, chosen for their suitability to the soil and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula.