Azerbaijan represented at International Transport Forum in Paris

Azerbaijan has been represented at the Corporate Partnership Board Week of the International Transport Forum (ITF), held in Paris, France, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, ITF Secretary General Young Tae Kim, speaking at the opening session, highlighted the decisive role of partnerships in building sustainable transport systems. He highly appreciated Azerbaijan's intention to contribute to a better-connected world during its presidency of the Forum.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, noted that the country has put forward important initiatives within the framework of its ITF presidency. She emphasized the development of policy recommendations on digital connectivity and urban transport, active participation in global platforms, and increased contributions to ITF research platforms.

Alish Ismayilov, a representative of the ministry on a business trip to Paris, stated that modern sustainable transport is based not only on infrastructure, but also on governance, coordination, data, and trust. He also spoke about the

coordinated operation of different modes of transport in Azerbaijan, highlighting the establishment of coordination councils on transport and transit cargo transportation, as well as AZCON Holding, as important mechanisms in this regard.

Azerbaijan also took part in the panel discussion titled "Governance of Sustainable Transport." Active participation in the Corporate Partnership Board Week once again demonstrates the country's interest in strengthening dialogue and

cooperation for the future of transport.