    11th Forum of Azerbaijani Youth kicks off in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 10:50
    11th Forum of Azerbaijani Youth kicks off in Baku

    The 11th Forum of Azerbaijani Youth, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has kicked off in Baku, Report informs.

    At the opening of the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to young people on the occasion of Youth Day in Azerbaijan.

    During the forum, awards will be presented to young people who have been granted presidential awards under the decree signed by the head of state on January 30 on awarding the Presidential Prizes to Youth for 2026.

