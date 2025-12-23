Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's investments in Türkiye aimed at long-term sustainable development

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) makes its investment decisions in fraternal Turkiye on long-term strategic goals and principles of sustainable value creation, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said, Report informs.

He made the remark in Baku at the signing ceremony of a sales agreement between the SOCAR Turkiye industrial group and GAMA Enerji A.S.

He stated that this agreement will enhance SOCAR Turkiye's long-term market resilience: "With these investments, we aim to make natural gas a more effective tool for our group of companies and contribute to the development of the Turkish economy as part of our energy production strategy."