Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's investments in Türkiye aimed at long-term sustainable development
Energy
- 23 December, 2025
- 18:38
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) makes its investment decisions in fraternal Turkiye on long-term strategic goals and principles of sustainable value creation, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said, Report informs.
He made the remark in Baku at the signing ceremony of a sales agreement between the SOCAR Turkiye industrial group and GAMA Enerji A.S.
He stated that this agreement will enhance SOCAR Turkiye's long-term market resilience: "With these investments, we aim to make natural gas a more effective tool for our group of companies and contribute to the development of the Turkish economy as part of our energy production strategy."
