UNESCO's new director-general gets invited to WUF13, World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Foreign policy
    23 December, 2025
    • 18:18
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has invited the newly elected director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Khaled Ahmed El-Enany, to a series of international events in Baku, Report informs.

    The invitation was made during a telephone conversation between the Azerbaijani foreign minister and the head of the organization.

    During the conversation, Bayramov informed El-Enany about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Baku Process, and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku in 2026, and invited the director-general to participate in these events.

