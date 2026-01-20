Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest Japan
Other countries
- 20 January, 2026
- 10:40
A sightseeing helicopter carrying three people went missing near the summit of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK noted, Report informs.
Police and fire departments are searching the area near the Nakadake crater of Mt. Aso, the update said.
Latest News
11:33
Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, waterOther countries
11:21
Video
Haber Global prepares video material on January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
11:12
Photo
Azerbaijani government officials visit Alley of MartyrsDomestic policy
11:07
Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedyForeign policy
10:53
Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victimsForeign policy
10:40
Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest JapanOther countries
10:32
Jeyhun Bayramov: 'We're constantly working with Azerbaijani citizens in Iran'Domestic policy
10:26
Moldova proceeds with withdrawal from Russia-led CIS groupOther countries
10:12