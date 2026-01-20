Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest Japan

    Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest Japan

    • 20 January, 2026
    • 10:40
    Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest Japan

    A sightseeing helicopter carrying three people went missing near the summit of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK noted, Report informs.

    Police and fire departments are searching the area near the Nakadake crater of Mt. Aso, the update said.

