    Israel launches limited operation in southern Lebanon

    • 09 March, 2026
    • 14:25
    Israel launches limited operation in southern Lebanon

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has launched a limited raid in southern Lebanon aimed at locating and eliminating members of the Hezbollah militant group.

    According to the military's press service, multiple Hezbollah targets were struck by the Israeli Air Force before ground forces entered Lebanese territory.

    The IDF said the operation is intended to strengthen forward defensive positions and provide an additional level of protection for residents of northern Israel.

    İsrail Livanın cənubunda məhdud quru əməliyyatına başlayıb
    ЦАХАЛ начал ограниченную операцию на юге Ливана

