Armenian PM convenes Security Council to discuss regional situation
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 14:00
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a session of the country"s Security Council on Monday to review the current situation in the region.
Report informs via Armenian media that the meeting also covered the progress of the directives previously issued by the prime minister.
