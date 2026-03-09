Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Armenian PM convenes Security Council to discuss regional situation

    • 09 March, 2026
    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a session of the country"s Security Council on Monday to review the current situation in the region.

    Report informs via Armenian media that the meeting also covered the progress of the directives previously issued by the prime minister.

    Nikol Paşinyan regiondakı vəziyyətin müzakirəsi üçün Ermənistan Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının iclasını çağırıb
    Пашинян созвал Совбез Армении для обсуждения ситуации в регионе

