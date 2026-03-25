Ghalibaf: Iran closely monitoring US troop deployments
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 14:21
Iran is closely monitoring US troop movements in the Middle East, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on X, as quoted by Report.
"We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployment locations. Do not test our determination to defend our land," he wrote.
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