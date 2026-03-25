Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ghalibaf: Iran closely monitoring US troop deployments

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 14:21
    Ghalibaf: Iran closely monitoring US troop deployments

    Iran is closely monitoring US troop movements in the Middle East, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on X, as quoted by Report.

    "We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployment locations. Do not test our determination to defend our land," he wrote.

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