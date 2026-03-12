Francisco Gamboa: World faces rising geopolitical tensions

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    The world is experiencing rising geopolitical tensions, significant economic uncertainty, and a crisis of trust in multilateral institutions, Francisco Gamboa, First Vice President of Costa Rica, said at the XIII Global Baku Forum.

    According to Report, he emphasized Costa Rica's strong commitment to peace, preventive diplomacy, and international law.

    "Despite our size, our country has a clear and consistent voice. We are a peaceful nation that abolished its army more than seven decades ago, and we remain committed to international law, human rights, humanitarian law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes," Gamboa said.

    He also highlighted Costa Rica's dedication to sustainable development, noting that the country became the first in the world to adopt a national pact on the Sustainable Development Goals in 2016, updated in 2023.

    "The pact unites the public and private sectors, local authorities, civil society, academia, and international cooperation around a shared vision of sustainable development," Gamboa explained.

    He added that Costa Rica is ready to cooperate and work jointly to confront global challenges, relying on strategic vision, responsibility, and democratic principles.

