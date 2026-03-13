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    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 21:18
    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan

    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye have begun official meetings as part of short-term monitoring of the referendum on a new draft Constitution to be held in Kazakhstan.

    According to Report News Agency, citing TURKPA (Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States), the International Referendum Observation Mission, consisting of representatives of TURKPA's International Secretariat, held meetings in Astana under the leadership of Secretary General Ramil Hasan and Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, Turkish MP Osman Mesten.

    During a meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, detailed information was provided about the referendum scheduled for March 15.

    TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan noted that naming Kazakhstan's parliament Kurultai based on the Constitution-using an ancient Turkic word-has symbolic and important significance for the Turkic world.

    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan
    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan
    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan
    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan

    Referendum in Kazakhstan Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan, Qırğızıstan və Türkiyə parlamentəriləri Qazaxıstana səfər ediblər
    Photo
    Парламентарии Азербайджана, Кыргызстана и Турции совершили визит в Казахстан

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