Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Pezeshkian outlines key tasks facing Iranian government

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 21:23
    Pezeshkian outlines key tasks facing Iranian government

    The key task of the government of Iran is to prepare for the country's comprehensive defense, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Today, the government's most important task, alongside making the necessary preparations for comprehensive defense, is organizing and addressing the needs of the people," the post reads.

    Pezeshkian particularly emphasized the importance of broad support and unity in this direction.

    Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pezeşkian İran hökumətinin qarşısında duran iki əsas vəzifəni açıqlayıb
    Пезешкиан обозначил основные задачи, стоящие перед иранским правительством

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