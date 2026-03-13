Pezeshkian outlines key tasks facing Iranian government
Region
- 13 March, 2026
- 21:23
The key task of the government of Iran is to prepare for the country's comprehensive defense, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post on X, according to Report.
"Today, the government's most important task, alongside making the necessary preparations for comprehensive defense, is organizing and addressing the needs of the people," the post reads.
Pezeshkian particularly emphasized the importance of broad support and unity in this direction.
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