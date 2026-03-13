SOCAR, Pertamina discuss cooperation

Elshad Nasirov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), held a meeting with Berlian Helmy, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, in Baku.

According to Report, the information was published on the social media page of the Indonesian Embassy.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, as well as in fertilizers, and explored prospects for potential cooperation between Pertamina, Indonesia's state oil company, and SOCAR.