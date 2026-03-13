Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    SOCAR, Pertamina discuss cooperation

    Energy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 21:06
    SOCAR, Pertamina discuss cooperation

    Elshad Nasirov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), held a meeting with Berlian Helmy, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, in Baku.

    According to Report, the information was published on the social media page of the Indonesian Embassy.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed current cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, as well as in fertilizers, and explored prospects for potential cooperation between Pertamina, Indonesia's state oil company, and SOCAR.

    Elshad Nasirov Berlian Helmy State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    SOCAR ilə İndoneziyanın dövlət neft şirkəti arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə edilib
    В Баку обсудили сотрудничество между SOCAR и Pertamina

    Latest News

    21:06

    SOCAR, Pertamina discuss cooperation

    Energy
    20:55

    IRGC сlaims most powerful attack on Israel since start of war

    Other countries
    20:29

    Media: Formula 1 Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia may be canceled

    Formula 1
    20:09

    Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov condemns missile attack on Turkish territory

    Other
    20:03
    Photo

    Final declaration adopted at Geneva conference on violation of Sikh rights – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:50
    Photo

    29 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    19:39

    Iran strikes US military base in UAE

    Other countries
    19:34

    Joseph Aoun: Lebanon has received no response to proposal for direct talks with Israel

    Other countries
    19:16

    Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed