Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    CBA, EBRD mull macroeconomic environment in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 17:23
    CBA, EBRD mull macroeconomic environment in Azerbaijan

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the macroeconomic situation in the country, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    A meeting was held at the Central Bank with a delegation headed by George Orlov, Director of the EBRD's Financial Institutions Department for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye.

    During the meeting, current issues of financial stability, EBRD operations in Azerbaijan and the current status of implemented projects, as well as areas for improving financial supervision and regulatory frameworks were discussed.

    The parties also discussed joint initiatives for the development of financial markets, as well as EBRD opportunities for providing technical assistance to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
    EBRD ilə Azərbaycandakı makroiqtisadi mühit müzakirə edilib
    ЦБА и ЕБРР обсудили макросреду в Азербайджане

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