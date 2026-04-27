Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Germany's Merz says Iran humiliating US as talks stall

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 17:35
    Germany's Merz says Iran humiliating US as talks stall

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Iran's leadership was humiliating the United States and getting US officials to travel to Pakistan and then leave without results, in an unusually abrupt rebuke over the conflict, Report informs via Reuters.

    Merz also said he did not see what exit strategy the US was pursuing in the Iran war - comments that underlined deep divisions between Washington and its European NATO allies, which had already been festering over Ukraine and other issues.

    "The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result," he said during a talk to students in the town of Marsberg.

    "An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible," he added at the venue in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

    US President Donald Trump has harshly criticized NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict. The waterway has remained virtually shut, causing market turmoil and unprecedented disruption in energy supplies.

    Merz reiterated that Germans and Europeans were not consulted before the US and Israel started attacking Iran on February 28, and that he had conveyed his skepticism directly to Trump afterwards.

    "If I had known that it would continue like this for five or six weeks and get progressively worse, I would have told him even more emphatically," Merz said, comparing it to previous US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Friedrich Merz US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz
    Merts: ABŞ-nin İranla danışıqlarda aydın strategiyası yoxdur
    Мерц: У США нет четкой стратегии на переговорах с Ираном

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