WSJ: Pentagon chief approves deployment of Marines to Middle East

The US military leadership is deploying additional units of the Navy and Marine Corps to the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said on Friday, citing informed sources, according to Report.

"As stated by three defense officials, the Pentagon is sending additional Marine Corps units and warships to the Middle East amid intensified Iranian attacks in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," the publication said.

The decision to deploy forces was made after Pentagon Chief Pete Hegset approved a request from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to sources, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, along with its attached Marine units, is moving from Japan toward the Middle East. WSJ notes that the deployment involves an amphibious task force and an expeditionary Marine unit, typically consisting of around 5,000 Marines.

According to the information, some Marine units are already in the region and are participating in the ongoing operation against Iran.