Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran allows two more tankers bound for India to pass through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 21:41
    Iran allows two more tankers bound for India to pass through Strait of Hormuz

    A liquefied gas tanker en route to India has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

    Report informs via India's NDTV that the ship passed through the strait today without any incidents. Another tanker is expected to follow soon.

    Earlier, Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, stated that Tehran will ensure safe passage for vessels heading to India through the Strait of Hormuz.

    NDTV notes that India imports 50 percent of its natural gas requirements from the international market, with 20 percent coming from Qatar. Following Iranian missile strikes on Qatar's gas fields, the world's largest natural gas exporter, QatarEnergy, halted production, affecting gas supplies.

    The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East
    İran Hindistana gedən iki tankerin Hörmüz boğazından keçməsinə icazə verib
    Иран разрешил двум следующим в Индию танкерам пройти через Ормузский пролив

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