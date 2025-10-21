FM: Poland won't guarantee safe air passage for Putin to meet Trump in Budapest
Poland will not guarantee a safe flight path for Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to Budapest for a potential meeting with former US President Donald Trump, Report informs, citing Polish media.
"We cannot guarantee that an independent court won't order the government to detain such an aircraft," said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.
He emphasized that a ban on Russian aircraft is still in force across the entire European Union.
"Travel from Russia to Hungary is possible via countries like Türkiye, Montenegro and Serbia," Sikorski added.
