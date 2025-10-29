Floods kill at least 9, leave 5 missing in central Vietnam

Floods triggered by record heavy rains have killed at least nine people and left five others missing in central Vietnam, the government said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

Six of the fatalities were in Danang, home to one of the country's most popular beaches, and the ancient town of Hoi An, the government said in a statement.

The floods have also inundated more than 103,000 houses, mostly in the country's top tourist sites of Hue and Hoi An, the government's disaster agency said in a separate report.

Vietnam is prone to often deadly storms and flooding that cause widespread property damage, especially during the storm season from June until October.

Heavy rains continue to lash the UNESCO-listed former imperial capital Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An, the agency said, after rainfall in the area hit a record high in the 24-hour period ending late on Monday, exceeding 1,000 millimetres.

Photos circulating on state media showed that much of Hoi An remained inundated by flood water, with several houses submerged up to their roofs.

In Hue, 32 out of 40 communes had been hit by flood waters with depths of 1-2 metres.

In nearby Danang, water in most of its reservoirs has reached maximum depths, while water levels in its rivers also continued to rise, the government said.

"Widespread flooding continues in low-lying areas along rivers and in urban areas, with high risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas of Danang," it said.

Landslides have occurred in several areas, cutting off traffic and knocking down power grids, the disaster agency said, adding that the country's state-run railway firm hasn't yet been able to resume services between capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City following a suspension on Tuesday.

Heavy rain will continue in central Vietnam over the next two days, with rainfall in some areas staying above 400 millimetres from early Wednesday until late Thursday, according to the government's weather forecast agency.