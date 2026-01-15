Explosion rocks Dutch city Utrecht

A "gigantic explosion" has been reported in the Dutch city of Utrecht, Report informs via Express.

According to media, the blast has caused at least one person to be injured, with smoke billowing above.

Firefighters are battling the blaze, local reports say.

Initial reports also said at least 10 people were injured, but this information has not been confiremd yet. A total of four explosions were reported to the emergency services, local media said.