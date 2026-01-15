Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Explosion rocks Dutch city Utrecht

    Other countries
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 20:38
    Explosion rocks Dutch city Utrecht

    A "gigantic explosion" has been reported in the Dutch city of Utrecht, Report informs via Express.

    According to media, the blast has caused at least one person to be injured, with smoke billowing above.

    Firefighters are battling the blaze, local reports say.

    Initial reports also said at least 10 people were injured, but this information has not been confiremd yet. A total of four explosions were reported to the emergency services, local media said.

    Netherlands explosion
    Niderlandda partlayış böyük yanğına səbəb olub
    Взрыв в центре нидерландского Утрехта спровоцировал крупный пожар

    Latest News

    20:55

    OSCE Secretary General calls for resumption of negotiations on Ukraine

    Other countries
    20:38

    Explosion rocks Dutch city Utrecht

    Other countries
    20:07

    Iran's FM thanks China for support

    Region
    19:36

    France to send ‘land, air and sea assets' to Greenland

    Other countries
    19:09

    Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' Senior Saudi official

    Other countries
    18:54

    Portugal closes its embassy in Iran over 'tension'

    Other countries
    18:35

    US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meeting

    Other countries
    18:27

    Serbia, Hungary aim to finalize NIS ownership deal by week's end

    Other countries
    18:19

    Expansion of Tbilisi Int'l Airport entrusted to French company

    Region
    All News Feed