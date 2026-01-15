Explosion rocks Dutch city Utrecht
Other countries
- 15 January, 2026
- 20:38
A "gigantic explosion" has been reported in the Dutch city of Utrecht, Report informs via Express.
According to media, the blast has caused at least one person to be injured, with smoke billowing above.
Firefighters are battling the blaze, local reports say.
Initial reports also said at least 10 people were injured, but this information has not been confiremd yet. A total of four explosions were reported to the emergency services, local media said.
Latest News
20:55
OSCE Secretary General calls for resumption of negotiations on UkraineOther countries
20:38
Explosion rocks Dutch city UtrechtOther countries
20:07
Iran's FM thanks China for supportRegion
19:36
France to send ‘land, air and sea assets' to GreenlandOther countries
19:09
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' Senior Saudi officialOther countries
18:54
Portugal closes its embassy in Iran over 'tension'Other countries
18:35
US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meetingOther countries
18:27
Serbia, Hungary aim to finalize NIS ownership deal by week's endOther countries
18:19