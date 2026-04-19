Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    EU calls to observe international law are pinnacle of hypocrisy — Iranian Foreign Ministry

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    • 19 April, 2026
    • 15:35
    EU calls to observe international law are pinnacle of hypocrisy — Iranian Foreign Ministry

    The Foreign Ministry of Iran said the EU calls to observe international law, including the demands to provide for unobstructed and free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, are the pinnacle of hypocrisy, Report informs.

    "Oh, is it the very international law the EU dusts off when there is a need to preach at others, giving in parallel an approval for aggressive war of the US and Israel [against Iran] and averting its eyes from atrocities aimed against Iranians?" Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on X.

    "Leave sermons to yourself: chronic inability of Europe to act as it preaches turned its chatter about international law into the pinnacle of hypocrisy," he stressed.

    Not a single principle of international law prohibits necessary measures to be taken by Iran as the coastal state to prevent the use of the Hormuz Strait for military aggression against the country, the spokesperson added.

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