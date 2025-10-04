Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm
Other countries
- 04 October, 2025
- 16:46
At least 80 incoming and more than 70 outgoing flights were canceled at the Netherlands' Schiphol Airport on Saturday as Storm Amy moved across the country, the airport said in a statement on its website, Report informs.
The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a warning for Storm Amy for wind gusts reaching 90 km/h along the Dutch coast and up to 75 km/h in inland areas.
Several other flights at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, experienced delays due to the severe weather.
The majority of the canceled flights were operated by KLM, Air France-KLM's Dutch arm, which also warned on its website that further delays or cancellations could affect Sunday flights as the storm continues.
Latest News
18:00
Photo
Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
17:55
Azerbaijan's car imports from Türkiye decline slightlyBusiness
17:47
Baku Higher Oil School leads in number of presidential scholars in AzerbaijanEducation and science
17:35
Global Sumud Flotilia activists arrive in Türkiye after Israeli detentionRegion
17:26
Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector generated over 835M manats in revenue in 1H25Energy
17:19
Climate Action Week concludes in Azerbaijan with global participationCOP29
17:01
Azerbaijan's clothing imports from Türkiye drop 14% in nine monthsBusiness
16:46
Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to stormOther countries
16:27