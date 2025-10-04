Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm

At least 80 incoming and more than 70 outgoing flights were canceled at the Netherlands' Schiphol Airport on Saturday as Storm Amy moved across the country, the airport said in a statement on its website, Report informs.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a warning for Storm Amy for wind gusts reaching 90 km/h along the Dutch coast and up to 75 km/h in inland areas.

Several other flights at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, experienced delays due to the severe weather.

The majority of the canceled flights were operated by KLM, Air France-KLM's Dutch arm, which also warned on its website that further delays or cancellations could affect Sunday flights as the storm continues.