Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm

    Other countries
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 16:46
    Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm

    At least 80 incoming and more than 70 outgoing flights were canceled at the Netherlands' Schiphol Airport on Saturday as Storm Amy moved across the country, the airport said in a statement on its website, Report informs.

    The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a warning for Storm Amy for wind gusts reaching 90 km/h along the Dutch coast and up to 75 km/h in inland areas.

    Several other flights at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, experienced delays due to the severe weather.

    The majority of the canceled flights were operated by KLM, Air France-KLM's Dutch arm, which also warned on its website that further delays or cancellations could affect Sunday flights as the storm continues.

    Schiphol airport Netherlands Storm Amy canceled flights
    Niderlandın Sxiphol hava limanında fırtına səbəbindən onlarla reys təxirə salınıb
    В нидерландском аэропорту Схипхол из-за шторма отменены десятки рейсов

    Latest News

    18:00
    Photo

    Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:55

    Azerbaijan's car imports from Türkiye decline slightly

    Business
    17:47

    Baku Higher Oil School leads in number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    17:35

    Global Sumud Flotilia activists arrive in Türkiye after Israeli detention

    Region
    17:26

    Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector generated over 835M manats in revenue in 1H25

    Energy
    17:19

    Climate Action Week concludes in Azerbaijan with global participation

    COP29
    17:01

    Azerbaijan's clothing imports from Türkiye drop 14% in nine months

    Business
    16:46

    Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm

    Other countries
    16:27

    Türkiye praises Hamas response to Trump's peace plan

    Region
    All News Feed