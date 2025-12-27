Donald Trump 'not ready' to recognize Somaliland's independence

Despite previous talks, US President Donald Trump is reportedly, "not ready" to embrace Somaliland's independence and was reportedly "unimpressed" by its expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords, Report informs via Fox News.

Israel has officially become the first country to formally recognize Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 but until now had failed to be recognized by any UN member states, as an independent nation, marking a significant diplomatic development for the coastal territory in Africa.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the decision Friday, December 26, along with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the president of the Republic of Somaliland.

Israel and Somaliland signed a mutual declaration "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," which were brokered by President Trump.

Trump told the New York Post he has to "study" Netanyahu's pitch and asked from his golf course, "Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?"

"We"ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions, and they turn out to be correct," Trump told the Post.