Donald Trump and Sergei Lavrov will meet today

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House today.

Report informs referring to BBC, White House spokesman confirmed the information.

Face to face contact will take place at the oval office without attendance of any reporters.

It will be the highest-level contact between Trump and the government official of the Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump took office on January 20.

Notably, earlier Vladimir Putin met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Kremlin.