Doctor in US sentenced to over 30 years after secretly recording children, women

A Michigan doctor was sentenced to 35-60 in prison on sexual misconduct charges after he secretly recorded his wife, their young children and female relatives, Report informs referring to the People.

Oumair Aejaz was sentenced in Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court in Michigan on December 2. The former doctor pleaded no contest to all 31 counts of sexual misconduct against him, according to a statement from prosecutors.

"This sentence ensures Oumair Aejaz will never again harm another victim," Prosecuting Attorney Karen D. McDonald said. "However, the damage he inflicted upon his victims will not go away with this resolution. We must continue to support them as they move forward from this trauma."

Aejaz, 41, previously treated patients at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Mich., and Henry Ford Hospital Macomb in Clinton Township, Mich., CBS Detroit noted.

The former medical provider was convicted of two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, four counts of Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity, 13 counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and nine counts of Capturing/Distributing an Image of an Unclothed Person, according to prosecutors.

Authorities began investigating Aejaz in August 2024, after his wife brought forth evidence that he had been secretly recording her, their two children, who are minors, and several female relatives in their home.

The investigation found that Aejaz also recorded children and adults at Goldfish Swim School in Rochester Hills, Mich., as well as children and adults in hospital rooms and bedrooms using a hidden camera, according to CBS Detroit.