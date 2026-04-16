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    Deputy Mayor: Irpin expects major reconstruction thanks to Azerbaijan

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    • 16 April, 2026
    • 11:40
    Deputy Mayor: Irpin expects major reconstruction thanks to Azerbaijan

    Oleksandr Pashchynskyy, First Deputy Mayor of Irpin, Ukraine, announced that large‑scale reconstruction works are expected in the city this year with Azerbaijan's support.

    Speaking to Report, Pashchynskyy stated that after Russia's full‑scale military intervention, 80% of the city's social infrastructure was destroyed.

    "Thanks to Azerbaijan, our large lyceum and central hospital have already been restored. Looking ahead, we plan to rebuild four more facilities together with Azerbaijan," he said.

    He added that among the projects Azerbaijan has undertaken are the construction of a new cultural center to replace the destroyed one, restoration of the partially damaged youth sports school, and the building of a completely new art center.

    Furthermore, a large residential building is planned along Hostomel Highway, the official noted.

    Reconstruction Irpin Ukraine Azerbaijan
    İrpen merinin müavini: Bu il şəhərimizdə Azərbaycanın sayəsində genişmiqyaslı bərpa gözləyirik
    В Ирпени планируют новые проекты восстановления при поддержке Азербайджана

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