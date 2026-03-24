Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Death toll from Colombian Air Force plane crash rises to 66

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    • 24 March, 2026
    • 09:25
    Death toll from Colombian Air Force plane crash rises to 66

    At least 66 service members were killed after a Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed in the country's south, authorities said Tuesday.

    Report informs that, according to local officials cited by El Tiempo, the victims include six Air Force personnel, 58 soldiers from the National Army and two members of the National Police. Identification of the bodies is ongoing, and four people remain missing.

    The aircraft was carrying more than 120 people when it went down near the southern city of Puerto Leguizamo. Earlier reports indicated dozens were injured and taken to hospitals.

    The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

    Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft Plane crash (aviation accidents)
    Kolumbiyada hərbi təyyarənin qəzaya uğraması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 66-ya çatıb - YENİLƏNİB-4
    Число погибших при крушении самолета ВВС Колумбии достигло 66 - ОБНОВЛЕНО-4

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