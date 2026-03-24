Death toll from Colombian Air Force plane crash rises to 66

At least 66 service members were killed after a Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed in the country's south, authorities said Tuesday.

Report informs that, according to local officials cited by El Tiempo, the victims include six Air Force personnel, 58 soldiers from the National Army and two members of the National Police. Identification of the bodies is ongoing, and four people remain missing.

The aircraft was carrying more than 120 people when it went down near the southern city of Puerto Leguizamo. Earlier reports indicated dozens were injured and taken to hospitals.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Search and rescue operations are continuing.