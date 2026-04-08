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    Azerbaijan tightens security requirements for Internet providers – EXCLUSIVE

    ICT
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 20:48
    Azerbaijan tightens security requirements for Internet providers – EXCLUSIVE

    Azerbaijan is developing a new package of measures aimed at improving the existing regulatory framework for the protection of personal data and privacy.

    According to Report, stricter legislative requirements in the field of information security are planned, which will apply to internet service providers.

    In this direction, relevant regulations are expected to be drafted covering the obligations of intermediary companies, restrictions on data collection processes, compensation mechanisms, and other legal requirements.

    At the same time, further clarification is anticipated regarding the mechanism by which internet providers must notify authorized bodies about incidents involving data breaches. Projects aimed at improving legislation in this area are also planned.

    The implementation of these measures is scheduled by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, along with the Electronic Security Service, through December 2026.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Internet services
    Azərbaycanda internet provayderləri üçün məlumat təhlükəsizliyi tələbləri sərtləşdirilir - EKSKLÜZİV
    В Азербайджане ужесточаются требования по безопасности для интернет-провайдеров - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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