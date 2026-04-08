Prime Minister of Lithuania arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 08 April, 2026
- 21:08
Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Inga Ruginienė arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on April 8.
According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the Lithuanian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
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