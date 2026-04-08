Erdogan and Sharif discuss US-Iran ceasefire
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 21:47
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to Report, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate said during the call the leaders discussed the recent ceasefire in Iran. Erdogan thanked Sharif for Pakistan"s role in easing tensions and stated that Türkiye will continue its efforts to support sustainable peace.
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