Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Erdogan and Sharif discuss US-Iran ceasefire

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 21:47
    Erdogan and Sharif discuss US-Iran ceasefire

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

    According to Report, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate said during the call the leaders discussed the recent ceasefire in Iran. Erdogan thanked Sharif for Pakistan"s role in easing tensions and stated that Türkiye will continue its efforts to support sustainable peace.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Shehbaz Sharif Turkiye Pakistan
    Ərdoğan və Şərif ABŞ ilə İran arasında atəşkəsin əldə olunmasını müzakirə edib
    Эрдоган и Шариф обсудили перемирие между США и Ираном

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