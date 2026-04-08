Araghchi and Bayramov discuss regional situation – UPDATED

Azerbaijan"s and Iran"s foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi, exchanged views in a phone call on the current regional security situation and the recently reached ceasefire.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Bayramov welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States.

The ministers emphasized the importance of the agreement for reducing tensions, maintaining regional stability, and ensuring the successful conclusion of negotiations. They also highlighted the key role of mediating countries in achieving the ceasefire, particularly the contribution of friendly and brotherly Pakistan.

Bayramov stressed the importance of adhering to the ceasefire, underlined the need to resolve the situation through diplomatic means, and expressed hope for productive upcoming talks in Islamabad.

He added that Azerbaijan is always ready to support initiatives aimed at strengthening sustainable peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

The ministers also discussed other matters of mutual interest.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation to discuss the latest developments in the region, according to Araghchi's Telegram channel.

Report informs that the officials also reviewed bilateral relations, though further details of the discussion are expected to be released later.